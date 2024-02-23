UPND’S EXIT IN 2026 IS VERY CLEAR… Zambians call for a United opposition has been realised through UKA – Wright Musoma

UPND’S EXIT IN 2026 IS VERY CLEAR – MUSOMA
…says Zambians call for a United opposition has been realised through UKA
LUSAKA, FRIDAY,FEBRUARY, 23,2024 [SMART EAGLES]
Zambia Republican Party President Wright Musoma says UPND 2026 electoral loss is inevitable looking at the way they are running the Affairs of the country.
Mr. Musoma the UPND is in panic mode following the formation of the United Kwacha Alliance – UKA.
He said calls for a United opposition has been made a reality through UKA and the coming back of former President Edgar Lungu into active politics is a major blow to UPND’S political fortunes.
” The church and majority Zambians call for a United opposition has been made a reality through the formation of UKA and the UPND should not panic over this alliance. The coming back to active politics by former President Edgar Lungu was caused by the UPND’S bad governance system,” he said.
“The writing is on the wall that UPND will exit in 2026. If PF lost when commodity prices were low how the UPND expect Zambians to react when the cost of living has gone up. They should stop deceiving themselves and know that they are going,” Mr. Musoma said.
And Mr.Musoma adds that his party is ready to join UKA and liberate Zambians from the UPND Government bad leadership that has plunged the country into untold miseries.
Does this party have members or it is a one man party? Who are the officials?
Keep on dreaming about 2026 for me HH is coming back
Mr wrong Mason. Continue day dreaming!
This is Day dreaming for sure. How do we even begin to trust the same people who got us into this mess. Have we lost our minds.
No one is telling us any sensible solutions except expressing an insatiable appetite for power.
While pretending the western countries are evil and no go area, They were the first to go there and over borrowed and left us in serious debt. Then without any logical thinking point a finger at the same people the went begging money from and even signed commitments on our behalf. This foolishness is not only annoying but a deception of its highest order.
This is a joke. Why do you guys think you can take us all for granted and just open mouths and blantly lie forgetting the poor governance system that has brought us here.
This issue will not be easily wished away nor pretended to have been caused by others. We will never forget. Never.
Any way this Is nothing but bad politics which is on its way out. I don’t think this new generation will tolerate such type of politics anymore.
Give us solutions not blunk statements. So far nobody has evening bothered nor tried to attempt to give a practicle solution to the predicaments we have found oureslves in due to past selfish and bad leadership practices.
What is so discouraging now is that all we see is easily recognised cheap manuvers to try to lie and attack opponents. We need real leaders with a back bone of steal who will come up with sensible soultions to challege what we may put into action now. And not these endless hide and seek games.
*steel
Which Zambians are you talking about who have decided the one term?
The New Dawn reign has not been an easy one, that we understand.
What we should not do as Zambians is going back Kumalushi!
It will be very unfortunate that after the New Dawn team has cleaned our books, we bring rascals to undo the turnaround!
The current calibre of opposition leaders does not inspire hope. Let us keep them in opposition till 2031!
What we need is to be rational.
If we persevere, like we did during SAP and HIPC, we shall reap bountifully!
The people who will suffer most are those who are not producers of goods and services!