UPND’S EXIT IN 2026 IS VERY CLEAR… Zambians call for a United opposition has been realised through UKA – Wright Musoma

UPND’S EXIT IN 2026 IS VERY CLEAR – MUSOMA

…says Zambians call for a United opposition has been realised through UKA

LUSAKA, FRIDAY,FEBRUARY, 23,2024 [SMART EAGLES]

Zambia Republican Party President Wright Musoma says UPND 2026 electoral loss is inevitable looking at the way they are running the Affairs of the country.

Mr. Musoma the UPND is in panic mode following the formation of the United Kwacha Alliance – UKA.

He said calls for a United opposition has been made a reality through UKA and the coming back of former President Edgar Lungu into active politics is a major blow to UPND’S political fortunes.

” The church and majority Zambians call for a United opposition has been made a reality through the formation of UKA and the UPND should not panic over this alliance. The coming back to active politics by former President Edgar Lungu was caused by the UPND’S bad governance system,” he said.

“The writing is on the wall that UPND will exit in 2026. If PF lost when commodity prices were low how the UPND expect Zambians to react when the cost of living has gone up. They should stop deceiving themselves and know that they are going,” Mr. Musoma said.

And Mr.Musoma adds that his party is ready to join UKA and liberate Zambians from the UPND Government bad leadership that has plunged the country into untold miseries.