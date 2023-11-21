US Ambassador questions Esther Lungu’s $400,000

HH must declare assets, says US Ambassador as he questions Esther Lungu’s $400,000

US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango must declare their assets “today” and do so annually until their term in office expires so that they set an example for all other public servants to emulate.

Ambassador Gonzales says the public is right to demand answers when they see that a husband to the (former) Information Minister continues being awarded massive government contracts for the supply of fertilizer.

The American Envoy further says if someone who was just staying in their mother’s house in a compound before taking public office can have a US$400,000 sitting around and even give it to their niece for safe-keeping, they must be challenged to explain the source, as it can be proceeds of corruption.

And Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg says forfeiture and asset recovery does not send a strong signal of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley says the UK will provide one million pounds to help Zambia fight corruption.

Speaking during the Zambia Anti-Corruption Conference in Livingstone, Monday, Ambassador Gonzales said there was need to expand the declaration of assets and urged President Hakainde Hichilema to lead in this exercise, saying leadership was demonstrated through actions and not words.

Credit: News Diggers