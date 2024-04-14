US moves warships into Middle East as Iran may attack Israel within hours

The United States has rushed its warships into position to protect Israel and American forces in the region from a direct attack by Iran that was expected on Friday or Saturday according to the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

A source familiar with the developments tipped the paper about the timing and potential location of Iranian attacks in retaliation against Israel for a deadly air raid on its consulate in Damascus that killed two commanders from its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and 5 other people.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the elite Quds Force of the IRGC and his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi were killed in the attack.

However, quoting a person briefed by the Iranian leadership, the paper reported that Tehran had yet to make a final decision on an attack.

CNN, citing two US officials, is also reporting that the US will attempt to intercept any weapons launched at Israel if it is feasible to do so.

On Friday US President Joe Biden gave a brief but stern warning for Iran, simply telling them “DON’T.”

There are growing fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, six months since Israel launched its war on Gaza in response to an attack by Hamas militants.

Meanwhile Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, has called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

“May there be an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where a humanitarian catastrophe is ongoing. May aid be allowed to reach the Palestinian people who are suffering greatly, and may the hostages taken in October be released,” the 87-year-old said in a message to the Al Arabiya network to mark the end of the Ramadan that was released by the Vatican.

Francis also cited “war-torn Syria, Lebanon and the entire Middle East”.

“Enough! Stop!” said the pope.

“Please, put an end to the clash of arms and think of the children, all the children, as you do your own children. They need homes, parks and schools, not tombs and mass graves.”