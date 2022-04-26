LUSAKA – On April 25, the U.S. government announced the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) will open an Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Zambia. Visiting AFRICOM Brigadier General Peter Bailey, Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs, made the announcement during a meeting with His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.

Building on the foundation of U.S.-Zambia shared security interests, the new Office of Security Cooperation will enhance military to military relations and expand areas of cooperation in force management, modernization, and professional military education for the Zambian security forces.

General Bailey commended President Hichilema and his New Dawn Administration for its steadfast commitment to regional peace and stability and stated the U.S. government looks forward to building on its strong bilateral ties with Zambia to enhance security cooperation. General Bailey also praised the Zambian Defence Force for its professionalism and contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

During his visit, General Bailey will also meet with the Minister of Defense, Honorable Ambrose Lufuma, and will represent AFRICOM at the official opening ceremony for the start of pre-deployment training for the eighth Zambia Battalion (ZAMBATT VIII).

Since 2014, the U.S. government has invested over 136 million kwacha ($8 million) in assistance for seven iterations of pre-deployment training for Zambian Battalions deployed to the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).