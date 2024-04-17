UTH SAYS KALABA REMAINS STABLE

17th April,2024.

Today marks the fifth day from the time Mr. Rainford Kalaba was admitted at the University Teaching Hospital -Adult where he continues to receive treatment.

His condition remains stable and steadily improving as medical professionals at the hospital remain committed and dedicated to providing him with the required treatment for his continuous improvement.

Friends, Family and well-Wishers continue to show support for Mr.Kalaba during his challenging time offering prayers and encouragement for his swift recovery.

Nzeba chanda

Public Relations Officer

UTH-Adult