Van Dijk tips Arne Slot as “one of the better” coaches for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is optimistic about the prospect of Feyenoord manager Arne Slot becoming the next coach at Liverpool, as the club seeks a successor for Jurgen Klopp.

Slot has emerged as the leading candidate for the position, with discussions regarding a move to Anfield already in progress.

While former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has expressed skepticism about Slot’s ability to transition from the Eredivisie to the Premier League, team captain Van Dijk seems to support his compatriot.

He told ViaPlay: “I think Slot is one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment. With the way he plays and the philosophy he has, he can be a Liverpool coach.

But I read and hear that it is far from complete. We shall see. We will focus on that next season, but that is still a long way off.”

Liverpool faces a monumental challenge in finding a successor to Jurgen Klopp, who has achieved significant success during his time at Anfield. After failing to secure Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen, the club has now set its sights on Slot.

The Dutch manager, who has won both the Eredivisie and the KNVB Beker with Feyenoord since 2021, emerges as the top candidate following Ruben Amorim’s withdrawal from consideration.

While discussions between Liverpool and Feyenoord continue, the team, led by Van Dijk, aims to recover from their recent defeat to Everton as they face West Ham in Saturday’s early kick-off.