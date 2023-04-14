Sean Tembo

Veep W.K Mutale Nalumango sent her driver to deliver a bag of maize to Liberty House. This was in response to my request to her for mealie meal, in view of continued country-wide shortages of the commodity.

Zikomo Amai, tayamikila. Manje mwaibala kuikapo yogaisila.

The future is SET ✌️✌️✌️

