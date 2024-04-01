Vernon Mwaanga Urges Support For Hichilema During Drought

VJ URGES SUPPORT FOR HICHILEMA DURING DROUGHT

VETERAN politician Vernon J Mwaanga has called for Zambians to unite behind President Hakainde Hichilema as the country grapples with the challenges of the current drought.

In an interview with ZANIS Mwaanga acknowledged the severity of the 2023/2024 drought, highlighting the threat to food security with over one million people at risk of hunger.

Mwaanga stated that this drought was not President Hichilema’s fault attributing it to global warming.

He said the Head of State needed everyone’s support as he provides leadership during this difficult time.

Mwaanga described the drought as the worst in decades but expressed optimism about the government’s measures to mitigate the impact of climate change.

He specifically encouraged increased focus on the winter maize programme