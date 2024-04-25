Veteran Nollywood actor Pa Zulu Adigwe has died.

According to checks, the Nollywood legend died on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Movie producer Stanley Nwoke, also known as Stanley Ontop, revealed the news of Pa Zulu’s passing on his Instagram page.

The producer did not provide any details about the casue of Adigwe’s passing, simply stating, “I regret to announce the passing of a veteran actor. Late Mr Zulu Adigwe… what caused his death is yet to be known”.

Pa Zulu Adigwe’s death leaves a void in the Nigerian film industry. His demise comes after the loss of several prominent Nollywood actors this year such as Mr. Ibu, Junior Pope, Amaechi Muonagor, Sisi Quadri, Andy Best and others.

Adigwe, known for his roles in acclaimed movies such as “Living in Bondage, “Breaking Free,” leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and contributions to the Nigerian film industry.