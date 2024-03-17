VIDEO: 99% of North Western Province is now under licences for either mineral exploration or mining- Chief Mumena

CHIEF MUMENA WORRIED THAT ECOLOGICAL INTEGRITY OF NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE WILL BE LOST TO MINING

By Michael Kaluba

Chief Mumena Of Kalumbila district is worried that the ecological integrity of the north western province is under threat with 99% of the province now licensed for either mineral exploration or mining.

Dr Mumena says mining activities have also been authorized on land where various palaces sit while the 1% remaining is a small sensitive piece of land in Chavuma district due to landmines from the civil war in Angola.

The traditional leader is worried that the source of the Zambezi and Kafue rivers are equally threatened as economic activities continue to compromise the ecological integrity of the North Western Province.

This came to light at a traditional leader’s caucus on ending forest fires, organized by the Centre for Environment Justice -CEJ- in Solwezi district, north western province.

Meanwhile, Centre For Environment Justice -CEJ- Executive Director Maggie Mwape hinted that the organization is developing action oriented interventions from the traditional leaders caucus held in North Western Province and will hold similar dialogues in other provinces.

PHOENIX NEWS