I want to work with PF because it is a big Political Party – Chilufya Tayali says as he asks for forgiveness from Given Lubinda
This idiot is not different from Kambwili and is nonentity in politics, no one can have sleepless nights over his stupid moves.
Go and do just that, your are even late. Failure!
No body cares if you worked with pf. In fact you have been working with pf from the time you were born
Loner party member!
This one man party, what value can he bring or add to PF? He has just realized that he has nowhere else to go. He is saying UPND is messing up the economy and yet the same people he is joining are the ones who ran down the economy. His mind must be upside down.
It is ironic that Mr. Tayali does not realise that it is actually PF that is responsible for the economic crisis this country is currently facing.
when irrelevance gets a hold of some people. 100 of you or a 1000 still won’t make a dent.
Please join them though you never left. You have no principles. very disappointing indeed. Anyway hunger is a very sad state on a finished wanna be politician.
By the way once you report a serious case of abuse of power it can no longer be withdrawn just because you now want to make up as friends. It is public interest and must be concluded even with out your input.
Pathetic and useless announcement. What a waste.
In fact Tayali you fit in well with pf. Big mouth brainless you are one of those people that can sell your wife for money. Summary a noisy vuvuzela unprincipled uncouth
Tayali has never left pf. He has been ecl’s deputy bootlicker, so there’s nothing new apart from attention seeking from a loser failed priest.
I thought he knew what he is talking about. UPND is on the right track. They want corruption to continue
Ushitasha mwana wandoshi. So tayali can’t see we are on the right track? What is in pf? Njala yanyokola no more brown envelope from pf. He doesn’t mean well to his mother country zambia. He is an enemy to development. Pf congratulations for recieving tayali, your rebranding will be a failure. All wrong people lol.
Chilufya Tayali is a senseless individual who talks nonsense and angers people. When he get squeezed by his misdeeds he lashes for asking for forgiveness and offers crocodile apologies.
Whether you like it or not His Excellence President Hikainde Hichilema is the republican president who will rule Zambia for ten years by God’s grace. Chilufya Tayali continue barking with frustration and failure.
This stupid parasite who survives on money from thieves.
Nimbwa, iyamuchili iyi, you will Go to prison, weka, umulandu, wabukandile. Wachepa sana, to bring down Our Bally, you will be the one to go down. Kunsala, nyoo, Ethiopian, akabutuka.
Tondolo musuma.. you will be interrogated alone.
What work does he do? He failed the Mayoral and MP elections all within a period of 3 months. This the Problem we have in Zambia, where people who just sit doing nothing expect other people to be giving them money for their daily up keep. Zambians should learn to work hard and not depend on handouts. Handouts can not take you anywhere. We have adults who want lead high and luxurious lives, but are lazy and don’t want to work. This is the problem they have in South Africa where the local people are lazy and don’t want to work but want to live high. A good example is how do you have foreigners selling in official stands in the market and you want to go and protest. The starting point should be how did the foreigner get the stand?