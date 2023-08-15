VIDEO: DEC seizes private jet with millions of dollars on board at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport

DEC LINKS SEIZED DOLLARS AND GOLD TO AN OIL MARKETING COMPANY

By Fox Reporter

INFORMATION reaching The Fox Newspaper suggests that the Gulfstream G550 grounded at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport belongs to some Egyptian business tycoon.



According to sources close to the investigation, the plane landed at the KKIA in the pretext of refueling as it was proceeding to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when not.



The source revealed that the plane landed on the Old wing, and some people started packing bags which attracted suspicion from the airport authority who later informed the security wing.



It is believed that the authority grounded the plane and detained all the people on board as they waited for a search warrant and seizure notice from the Court.



After a search, they found that the bags contained millions of Dollars, a situation which attracted the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to call the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) to help count the money.



Unconfirmed reports suggests that the total cash found and counted is USD11.6 million.

Other valuables found were six boxes of Gold estimated at over 100 Kgs was also found, while the Egyptian crew panicked.

The stash of money and Gold is believed to belong to one of the Oil Marketing Companies operating in Zambia.



The Drug Enforcement Commission ( DEC) has since seized the plane, money and Gold for further investigations.

By 22 hours last night the money and Gold was transfered to Bank of Zambia under heavy and armed security.