Home Politics PF VIDEO: Everyone here in parliament shave their pubic hair. We are all... PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Everyone here in parliament shave their pubic hair. We are all elders. So don’t undermine me- Munir Zulu By zamobserver - October 6, 2022 38 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Everyone here in parliament, shave their pubic hair. We are all elders. So don’t undermine me- Munir Zulu 2 COMMENTS True but not for public consumption. Wisdom important? The Wise the left the East a long time ago Reply The guy is talking about being undermined because he is never taken seriously by other parliamenterians but his speech was not ok. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
True but not for public consumption. Wisdom important? The Wise the left the East a long time ago
The guy is talking about being undermined because he is never taken seriously by other parliamenterians but his speech was not ok.