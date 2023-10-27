PF VOWS TO PROTECT PARTY
Acting Patriotic Front-PF President Given Lubinda has vowed to defend the party.
Mr. Lubinda told members at a special press briefing at the party’s secretariat in Lusaka, that the PF is resolved to fight detractors that want to divide it.
He accused Mr. Miles Sampa and his camp of allegedly attempting to destroy late founding party leader Michael Sata’s legacy.
He says the former ruling party is unshaken over the previaling court judgment in connection with Mr. Miles Sampa who has declared himself party President and that the membership is resolved to defend democracy.
The party insists that the Matero lawmaker remains an expelled party member.
The press briefing which began after 20:00 hours Friday night, is likely to trigger a response in the Miles Sampa-led PF camp who has been dragged to court.
Diamond TV
It is with a high sense of joy and fulfillment that I witness the big fall of the once invincible PF. I remember in 2016 how PF rejoiced the 14 days is 14 days mantra as eithmuch pleasure they celebrated the Concourt judgement against the electoral petition against ECL ELECTION. Still PF didn’t stop here. They caused do much pain and anguish to the Nevers Mumba lead MMD by sponsoring a Felix Mutati lead split. One would only ask the ancient question of HOW HAS THE MIGHTY FALLEN? Rest well PF in the annals of history.