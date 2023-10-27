PF VOWS TO PROTECT PARTY

Acting Patriotic Front-PF President Given Lubinda has vowed to defend the party.

Mr. Lubinda told members at a special press briefing at the party’s secretariat in Lusaka, that the PF is resolved to fight detractors that want to divide it.

He accused Mr. Miles Sampa and his camp of allegedly attempting to destroy late founding party leader Michael Sata’s legacy.

He says the former ruling party is unshaken over the previaling court judgment in connection with Mr. Miles Sampa who has declared himself party President and that the membership is resolved to defend democracy.

The party insists that the Matero lawmaker remains an expelled party member.

The press briefing which began after 20:00 hours Friday night, is likely to trigger a response in the Miles Sampa-led PF camp who has been dragged to court.

Diamond TV