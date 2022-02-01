Home politics Democratic Party VIDEO: Kalaba write to Speaker of the National Assembly over leaked audio politicsDemocratic PartyPFUPND VIDEO: Kalaba write to Speaker of the National Assembly over leaked audio February 1, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Bushe who cheats this overated chap that he’s a factor in Zambian politics. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Bushe who cheats this overated chap that he’s a factor in Zambian politics.