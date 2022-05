Kanyama man survives wife’s testicle bite

Mutukwa Musiwa, a man of Lusaka’s Kanyama area is currently nursing serious wounds at the University Teaching Hospital UTH after his wife bit his testicles using her teeth after a marital dispute on the 13th May 2022

Mr. Musiwa 41 narrates that it’s his wife’s violent acts when ever they have a dispute but this one which has almost claimed his life has forced him to report the matter to the police once he fully recovers.

Muvi TV