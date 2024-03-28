Video: Memphis Depay sets Dani Alves ‘free’ after allegedly paying €1m bail

Former Brazilian footballer Dani Alves was released from prison on Monday, March 25, 2024, after his bail was paid by Atletico Madrid and Netherlands player Memphis Depay.

Alves had been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for the rape of a 23-year-old woman in Barcelona in December 2023.

Due to frozen bank accounts, Alves faced difficulty paying the €1 million bail condition, but Depay reportedly stepped in to assist his former teammate.

Additionally, Neymar’s father allegedly paid €150,000 to Alves and hired a lawyer for him.

Although released, Alves had restrictions, including the confiscation of his passport, the obligation to report to local authorities, and house arrest until the sentence took effect.

Alves had spent 14 months in detention prior to his release.