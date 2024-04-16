Video: Messi’s splendid assist that got an equaliser for Inter Miami during Sporting Kansas City

Lionel Messi delivered a remarkable assist for Inter Miami on Saturday evening, setting up Diego Gomez for the team’s opening goal.

Despite conceding an early goal due to defensive lapses, Inter Miami responded positively. In the 18th minute, Messi received the ball outside the box and delivered a precise pass into the box for youngster Diego Gomez, who calmly scored to level the match at 1-1.

With a record-breaking attendance of over 70,000 spectators, this was the largest crowd ever for a Sporting KC match.

Fans from across the country flocked to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, eager to witness Messi in action.

This assist marked Messi’s seventh in all competitions, and his fifth in MLS.

Next Saturday, the Herons will face Eastern Conference side Nashville SC. Having already defeated Nashville earlier in the season in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, expectations will be high for Messi and his teammates.