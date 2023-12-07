2 COMMENTS

  1. Emmanuel Mwamba stop hallucinating and making false accusations. The battle Miles Sampa is waging against the PF hijackers started a long time ago, immediately after the demise of the former president Michael Chilufya Sata. During the illegal convention that elected Edgar Chagwa Lungu by raising of hands. The wrangles that emerged during that convention were not settled. What is happening in PF now is the battle between the true green party members and hijackers from MMD. There has been a silent battle in the PF.

    Emmanuel Mwamba is a political chancer and manipulator therefore, he should not bring the UPND into PF dirt. The PF party has been a political party of wrangles and thuggery behaviour. The party of full of hooliganism and hypocrisy.

  2. Koswe mumpoto, fimba upoke. Mulenya mulelapila. Pipeni amafi muleinyela stop bringing government in your toilet. Sort your own shit!!

