VIDEO: Mundubile Ejected From Parliament

MUNDUBILE EJECTED FROM PARLIAMENT
Leader of the Opposition in Parliament BRIAN MUNDUBILE was this afternoon ejected from the House by second Deputy Speaker MOSES MOYO for failing to heed an instruction to stand down from a point of order which was not admitted.
This was after Mr. MUNDUBILE raised a point of order based on standing order number 44 which he said allows him as Leader of the Opposition to assist the presiding officer to maintain discipline in the house.
But, Mr. MOYO said the particular standing order raised by Mr. MUNDUBILE could not be performed through a point of order.
The Second Deputy Speaker however reserved ruling on the matter after nominated Member of Parliament LIKANDO MUFALALI raised a point of order on whether Mr. MUNDUBILE was in order to behave in the manner he did.
ZNBC
Mundubile’s contributions in parliament are becoming an embarrassment. He has reduced himself to the level of Jay Jay Banda, Munir and that Mpika PF Mp. Abena Kampyongo and Chitotela are doing a much better job debating in parliament than him. The caliber of PF MPs is very low compared to their colleagues who have now formed govt. Caliber of some independents such as Given Katuta, Jay Jay and Munir is also very low. Unfortunately these low lifes as well as Mpika PF MP make the ” most” useless “debates” and the most noise. When corrected or guided Mundubile thinks they are being gagged. The minimum academic qualification for an MP should be a tertiary education from a reputable education institution. Please we should be soared from getting clowns into parliament pretending they can represent the illiterates in chiyenge. Given Katuta keeps saying the voters in her constituency cannot understand English or economics as presented in English, the official language of communicàtion in zambia!