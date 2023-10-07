VIDEO: Mundubile Ejected From Parliament

MUNDUBILE EJECTED FROM PARLIAMENT

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament BRIAN MUNDUBILE was this afternoon ejected from the House by second Deputy Speaker MOSES MOYO for failing to heed an instruction to stand down from a point of order which was not admitted.

This was after Mr. MUNDUBILE raised a point of order based on standing order number 44 which he said allows him as Leader of the Opposition to assist the presiding officer to maintain discipline in the house.

But, Mr. MOYO said the particular standing order raised by Mr. MUNDUBILE could not be performed through a point of order.

The Second Deputy Speaker however reserved ruling on the matter after nominated Member of Parliament LIKANDO MUFALALI raised a point of order on whether Mr. MUNDUBILE was in order to behave in the manner he did.

