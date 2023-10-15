VIDEO: Nakacinda Directs PF Youth And Security Wings To Move In And Provide Security For Edgar Lungu

NAKACINDA DIRECTS PF YOUTH AND SECURITY WINGS TO SAFEGUARD ECL.
By Smart Eagles
Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda has directed the Youth and Security executive structures of the party to move in and provide security for former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Hon Nakacinda issued the directive shortly after visiting the former head of state’s residence in Ibex Hill where suspected UPND cadres were deployed this morning to attack the former head of state who was conducting his routing fitness run.
Hon Nakacinda noted that the desire of the UPND is to harm Former President Edgar Lungu by all means necessary hence deploying cadres.
In his directive, Hon Nakacinda said that the security and welfare of former President Lungu is now priority number and should be activated immediately by the Youth and Security executives.
He has directed the two wings of the party to ensure adequate number of youths are deployed to protect the former head of state’s residence and more so every Saturday when he conducts his routine fitness run.
Hon Nakacinda has since warned the ruling UPND against making attempts on the life of the former Republican President as any such shenanigans will be met with equal force.
He reiterated that the the PF rank and file will not seat back nor cower when the life of the former head of state Dr Edgar lungu stands threatened by the UPND and its government.
BOMA nchito ya badwa
Wrong move, this is extremely reckless and dangerous. Don’t dare the government.
It’s now clear that PF were playing politics through the ECL jogging routine. When police banned cadres from accompanying ECL , the PF felt their only avenue for cheap roadshow campaigns was constrained and have now devised a cheap story of ECL having been attacked . The whole thing is a façade meant to bring back the cadres on ECL routine in a subtle way. Nakachinda is a trouble maker and needs to be checked
If the former President, Mr. Lungu, was harassed in any way on his morning run, the police must move in and bring the thugs responsible to face the full force of the law.
However, what Mr. Nakachinda is advocating amounts to the usual PF lawlessness. The security of the former president is not a party issue, it is a state responsibility and I donot think the police will allow PF cadres to be responsible for Mr. Lungu’s security and rightly so.
Mr. Nakachinda is really going over the line in trying to please the appointing authority. That is the problem when you appoint people to positions instead of subjecting them to elections.
Why can’t nakachinda and the top brass at PF move in to provide security themselves instead of calling apon the innocent youths to come and get beaten . They want to remain safe themselves indoors while directing the cadres to go out there and get injured.