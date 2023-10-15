VIDEO: Nakacinda Directs PF Youth And Security Wings To Move In And Provide Security For Edgar Lungu

NAKACINDA DIRECTS PF YOUTH AND SECURITY WINGS TO SAFEGUARD ECL.

By Smart Eagles

Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda has directed the Youth and Security executive structures of the party to move in and provide security for former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Hon Nakacinda issued the directive shortly after visiting the former head of state’s residence in Ibex Hill where suspected UPND cadres were deployed this morning to attack the former head of state who was conducting his routing fitness run.

Hon Nakacinda noted that the desire of the UPND is to harm Former President Edgar Lungu by all means necessary hence deploying cadres.

In his directive, Hon Nakacinda said that the security and welfare of former President Lungu is now priority number and should be activated immediately by the Youth and Security executives.

He has directed the two wings of the party to ensure adequate number of youths are deployed to protect the former head of state’s residence and more so every Saturday when he conducts his routine fitness run.

Hon Nakacinda has since warned the ruling UPND against making attempts on the life of the former Republican President as any such shenanigans will be met with equal force.

He reiterated that the the PF rank and file will not seat back nor cower when the life of the former head of state Dr Edgar lungu stands threatened by the UPND and its government.