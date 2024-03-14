VIDEO: OCIDA Board and members denounce Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu for his pronouncements

1
Telesphore Mpundu

OCIDA Board members have written to the American Ambassador to disown the earlier statement by Arch. Telesphore Mpundu

1 COMMENT

  1. The Archbishop is only speaking for the people.

    Surely we can not keep quiet while things are this bad. His is a voice for the poor people during these dark times of incompetence, corruption, and oppression. He can not be bought, neither can our votes in 2026.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here