A BITTER TASTE OF ONE’S OWN MEDICINE Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba writes: The Movement for Multiparty Democracy does not celebrate the unfortunate state of confusion that seems to be upon the former ruling Patriotic Front party.

However, we believe that the former ruling party is having but a taste of its own medicine. We are shocked at the hypocrisy and arrogance in those that seemed to think it was okay for them to ochestrate these injustices on others, and yet they want to cry the loudest when at the receiving end.

A few years ago and for a long time, it was the PATRIOTIC FRONT themselves that launched a protracted, immoral and heavily sponsored assault on the MMD and this was all done to us without a single word of remonstrance from the very people that are today complaining and urging us on to speak in their defence. Ecclesiastes 1:9 says:That which has been is what will be, That which is done is what will be done, And there is nothing new under the sun.