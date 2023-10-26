A BITTER TASTE OF ONE’S OWN MEDICINE Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba writes: The Movement for Multiparty Democracy does not celebrate the unfortunate state of confusion that seems to be upon the former ruling Patriotic Front party.
However, we believe that the former ruling party is having but a taste of its own medicine. We are shocked at the hypocrisy and arrogance in those that seemed to think it was okay for them to ochestrate these injustices on others, and yet they want to cry the loudest when at the receiving end.
A few years ago and for a long time, it was the PATRIOTIC FRONT themselves that launched a protracted, immoral and heavily sponsored assault on the MMD and this was all done to us without a single word of remonstrance from the very people that are today complaining and urging us on to speak in their defence. Ecclesiastes 1:9 says:That which has been is what will be, That which is done is what will be done, And there is nothing new under the sun.
Aba ba Form 5 failure kabekale fye, he doesn’t understand anything , he’s just a bootlicker. There’s no confusion in PF, PF is intact very strong and the biggest party in Zambia. It’s your best friend Hichilema taking confusion there! As long as the confusion is being taken there by Hichilema it will not work because it makes the PF members even stronger and more determined to fight the external detractors. This confusion Hichilema and Upnd are taking to PF will rebound back to Hichilema and he will leave to regret for the rest of his life. So don’t compare with MMD, because the problems there were internal, but the situation in PF is that Hichilema is sponsoring and using ka Sampa to cause confusion in PF, Sampa has been expelled from PF and it’s the end of him and his political ambiations. Now what will happen is that when Hichilema and his Upndead realize that their schemes are not working , they will dump ka Sampa very quickly, and Sampa will reveal to the whole world all that Hichilema and Upnd used and told him to do! And that will be the end of Hichilema and Upndead party. So when you are doing certain things with evil intentions, even if you don’t go to church, you don’t believe in Christianity, think of repercussions. Don’t take things for granted. The Kaondes say “vintu vichinja . . . .”! So ba Nevers just wait things will change very soon.