VIDEO: Police attempt to abduct Lumezi MP, Hon. Munir Zulu on Parliamentary Grounds

Police attempt to abduct Lumezi MP, Hon. Munir Zulu on Parliamentary Grounds.



The Police were thwarted when Members of Parliament led by Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile confronted them citing their illegalities especially that it was in the precinct of parliamentary grounds.



On Wednesday 6th September, 2023 Zulu speculated that President Hakainde Hichilema will use his address to the Third Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly, to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections.