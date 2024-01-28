POLICE CANCEL CALL OUTS AGAINST BAROTSELAND NATIONALISTS YOUTH ALLIANCE WHO WERE SCHEDULED TO APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING ON MONDAY, BAROTSELAND NATIONALISTS YOUTH CONFIRMS IN A PRESS STATEMENT!

RE: SOLIDARITY GATHERING AT MONGU CENTRAL POLICE

January 28,2024-The Zambia Police Service issues a stern advisory against the proposed solidarity gathering scheduled to take place at Mongu Central Police on Monday January 29,2024. The gathering is aimed at offering support and solidarity to the leaders of the Barotse Nationalists Youth alliance, who were previously summoned by the authorities.

It is imperative to note that the situation surrounding this matter has evolved significantly since the initial summons. The Zambia Police Service has since taken decisive actions in line with existing laws and protocols.

We strongly advise against participating in this solidarity call. Failure to adhere to this advisory will result in the enforcement of relevant laws and regulations to maintain public order and safety.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. We urge everyone to prioritize peace and dialogue in addressing any grievances or concerns.

Issued by:

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER