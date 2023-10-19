VIDEO: Police Summon Sturdy Mwale For Inciting Millers To Stop Production

POLICE SUMMON STARDY MWALE

Thursday-19th October 2023

The Zambia Police have summoned Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Copperbelt Provincial Chairman, Sturdy Mwale.

The Police have summoned Mwale in relations to his comments on the current expensive mealie-meal.

He was advising that the decision to bring ZNS on the market was not sustainable and was undermining the work of traditional millers.

Mwale is expected to appear at the Police Service Headquarters on Friday, 20th October 2023 at 09;00hrs.