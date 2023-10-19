VIDEO: Police Summon Sturdy Mwale For Inciting Millers To Stop Production

POLICE SUMMON STARDY MWALE
Thursday-19th October 2023
The Zambia Police have summoned Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and Copperbelt Provincial Chairman, Sturdy Mwale.
The Police have summoned Mwale in relations to his comments on the current expensive mealie-meal.
He was advising that the decision to bring ZNS on the market was not sustainable and was undermining the work of traditional millers.
Mwale is expected to appear at the Police Service Headquarters on Friday, 20th October 2023 at 09;00hrs.
Police state at work!
Millers are private companies. Anyone can tell them what to do, but they do not have to obey, unless it is law.
Hakainde really needs to chill out sometimes.