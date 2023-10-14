VIDEO: SUSPECTED UPND CADRES ATTEMPT TO ATTACK ECL ON HIS ROUTINE MORNING RUN

SUSPECTED UPND CADRES ATTEMPT TO ATTACK ECL ON HIS ROUTINE MORNING.

Choka munjila boma ipite….. they chanted as they marched.

Suspected UPND thugs this morning attempted to ambush and attack former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu during his routine Saturday morning run.

The cadres who were armed with various offensive weapons among them teaser guns and knives were clad in boots, jeans and other strange clothings.

The cadres who were being transported in a white bus were dropped off right on Ibex Second street and went matching past the former head of state’s house.

When they got to the Stopila Sunzu owned house occupied by former President Edgar Lungu, they started to do summersaults as if to show they could do whatever they wanted to the former head of state and his family.

After the summersaults they proceeded to much in the direction the former head of state and his security detail were winding down their jogging.

They chanted in the nyanja local language “ Choka munjila boma ipite “ as they continued to march towards the former head of state and his team.

The thugs advanced on the former head of state so much that his security detail had to whisk him away in a pull vehicle and used another way to get to the house.

This is believed to be another attempt by the UPND and its government to intimidate the former head of state and cause him to stop his fitness run which has attracted a lot of support from members of the public.

Recently the Zambia Police Service warned members of the public against joining President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s routine fitness run.

PICTURE: Shows some of the thugs clad in boots with face masks.