VIDEO: SUSPECTED UPND CADRES ATTEMPT TO ATTACK ECL ON HIS ROUTINE MORNING RUN

SUSPECTED UPND CADRES ATTEMPT TO ATTACK ECL ON HIS ROUTINE MORNING.
Choka munjila boma ipite….. they chanted as they marched.
Suspected UPND thugs this morning attempted to ambush and attack former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu during his routine Saturday morning run.
The cadres who were armed with various offensive weapons among them teaser guns and knives were clad in boots, jeans and other strange clothings.
The cadres who were being transported in a white bus were dropped off right on Ibex Second street and went matching past the former head of state’s house.
When they got to the Stopila Sunzu owned house occupied by former President Edgar Lungu, they started to do summersaults as if to show they could do whatever they wanted to the former head of state and his family.
After the summersaults they proceeded to much in the direction the former head of state and his security detail were winding down their jogging.
They chanted in the nyanja local language “ Choka munjila boma ipite “ as they continued to march towards the former head of state and his team.
The thugs advanced on the former head of state so much that his security detail had to whisk him away in a pull vehicle and used another way to get to the house.
This is believed to be another attempt by the UPND and its government to intimidate the former head of state and cause him to stop his fitness run which has attracted a lot of support from members of the public.
Recently the Zambia Police Service warned members of the public against joining President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s routine fitness run.
PICTURE: Shows some of the thugs clad in boots with face masks.
2026 can not come sooner.
We need to sweep this rubbish out quickly.
Stage managed by Nakachinda. Why was the police not called to come and protect the 6th president?
The police only warned him not to gather political caders on his morning runs and turn them into defacto political rallies. Otherwise zambians are happy he keeps fit so that he can see his family, whom he used, jailed. He has immunity. The former first lady of Gabon has been jailed for money laundering. Nakachinda is on record to say Mama Esther cannot fail to have lots of money as people wanting to see her husband when he was President would pay something to her. Bane those pronouncements will come in handy when calling upon Nakachinda as witness.
The police are under instruction of state house they can’t come. Upnd is just finishing itself very quickly because all these hateful tribal actions are making the people of Zambia hate the party even more. Upnd once put power will disappear from the political scene very quickly because it’s based on tribal politics. And there will no Tonga president any more. Mweetwa is even making Upnd getting hated even more because even the way he talks , with a lot of pomposity, wanting to show he knows everything, he’s the master of all people, these are all Tonga traits. Baba just wait, I wish you could hear what people are saying.
Which People? PF beneficiaries of laundered money? If any physical harm comes to ECL it will be schemed by PF themselves. No matter how much yoi try to demean the Tonga tribe it wont work; HH will complete his 2 terms with a land slide victory. Never again will Zambians be ruled by the mediocre leadership of PF calibre. There is no credible opposition currently. Each one of the so called “opposition” is even scared to hold a convention and have an elected party leadership. You think zambians can trust them with leadership?
For sure some people love confusion So PF were not happy that the police banned cadres from jogging with ECL and have now devised this amateurish plan of Lungu being attacked so that they can continue accompanying him on Saturday jogging routine. This will not work as ECL will now be be encouraged to do in-house jogging. UPND is not as indisciplined as PF and those fake tactics will certainly not convinced any body.
This is mere provocation. The security detail for ECL should have called for reinforcements and have all those thugs arrested. ECL is a free man to jog wherever and whenever he wants so stop this harassment.
This is a put up show. How long has ECL being jogging every Saturday and not once had he been accosted. Someone is hoping to cause trouble.
Stupid motor vehicle criminal, those are pf thugs sent there by you idiot mmd chief executive and now pf chief executive 370HSSV
Niwenye boza, buhata, nakuli, makasu, bubela, ubufi, You will never have good time without cheating. You are the son of a cheater and that’s your style of ubufi. Your life style will completely removed PF online.
Try another lie or trick, not this cheap one. PF has tried all tricks in their book but it seems not working.