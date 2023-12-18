To provide the best experiences, we and our partners use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us and our partners to process personal data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site and show (non-) personalized ads. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
I second
Not a bad idea actually.
But he can never agree to that. He likes total control. And such talk will result in your reprimand.
Indigo Tryol you are just a fool who is bitter for not being considered for a position in New Dawn government. It is Zambian voters who elected HH iwe PF idiot. Yes let Zambia be shared so that you PF criminals take full charge of your own criminal activities. Zambia is for all citizens PF loser iwe.
Iwe chi Bob Mpombo you are totally useless to think that your UPND are not thieves. I mean thieves even park in the presidential slot at KKIA. Ba pompwe imwe.
Kuya bebele in 2026.
Best idea
I blame nkumbula,nalumino and others who agreed to work with these 2 tribals especially bembas are problems the early we divide this country the better.
Yes. we are tired of a tribe that thinks they are supposed to rule over other tribes.
The idea of having to change to federal government system is long over due. Now is the time to change completely because we need to share in the leadership of this great nation.let each province Develop and manage it’s resources.Thr federal government system will bring to an end the imbalance in national leadership. This should not just end up here but we need to hear and see it being discussed in parliament.
Zambians want to talk as if they hv experienced federalism before. Nigeria is federal country. It has still not helped in building a sense of belonging. All it has done is create various layers of the public sector all looking for transfers from the federal government’s budget to pay their local bills. We’re okay the way we are.