VIDEO: We are not trying to create Bantustans here in Barotseland, no. We are Pan Africanists – M’MEMBE

WE’RE PAN AFRICANISTS NOT BANTUSTANS – M’MEMBE

Limulunga, Saturday (April 6, 2024)

Socialist Party (SP) President Fred M’membe says his party in power will champion Pan Africanism as opposed to Bantustans.

“We are not trying to create Bantustans here in Barotseland, Bantustans in Eastern Province, Bantustans in the Bemba region, no. We are Pan Africanists,” he said.

This came to light when Dr. M’membe paid a courtesy call on Ngambela Mukela Manyando, Prime Minister of Barotseland, at Limulunga Palace, the Headquarters of the Litunga, King of Barotseland.

Dr. M’membe said the SP is simply promoting freedom, with each region being able to function in diversity while managing their own resources.

Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe shares part of the SP vision on the management of resources across the country.

He emphasises unity in diversity.

“When I paid a courtesy call on the Mwata Kazembe, I emphasized that Luapula has abundant natural resources, but people are poor because locals are not able to directly benefit, but under SP they will do so. What if we had banks in particular regions to help chiefs, religious leaders, politicians, and locals to be able to manage their resources by borrowing and lending. That way, we would be able to improve the living standards of the people and culture in diversity of specific regions. The way you manage Choma District is different from the way you can manage Shiwang’andu because there are different terrains and dynamics. The CDF you are going to apply in Shiwangandu with 17 wards is different from Kabwata with modern roads,” he said.

The SP President said Luapula can sustain itself through a bank taking advantage of natural resources such as sugilite, adding that Barotseland will have its own bank to harness development in the region.