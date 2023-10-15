VIDEO: We Thank God We Lost Power- Given Lubinda

WE THANK GOD WE LOST POWER-HON. GIVEN LUBINDA ………….

…as it has given Zambians an opportunity to compare how a nation is governed…

Chilanga- Sunday 15th October, 2023 [Patriotic Front Media]

Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda has stated that he thanks God that the party lost power in August 2021.

He said that without the electoral loss, Zambians would have had no comparison to how a country should be run properly.

He said it was now clear that Zambians sufferings had worsened under the rule of another government.

” Our friends who are now at the top must learn that there is only way-down. They fought hard to replace us and now can only go down”.

He said it was also a period of reflection for Patriotic Front leaders to accept the mistakes that were made and improve the good work that was done.

He said Zambians will, therefore, make better decisions in 2026.

He said that as Zambia commemorated the month of national prayer and, reconciliation and independence, he hoped that the nation should become a nation of christians beyond the past declaration.

He also bemoaned that the National House of Prayer, a project started by the Patriotic Front Government, had stalled and was abandoned by the new Government.

He said the Sanctuary was a house of prayer for Zambians and the Patriotic Party had committed to finish the project.

Hon. Lubinda also said the nation was mourning the passing of Dr. Peter Ndhlovu, presiding Apostle of Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BICOGA).

He said Bishop Dr. Ndhlovu was a dedicated servant of God who had contributed immensely to the work of God in Zambia.