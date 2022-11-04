‘VIOLENT’ KAFUE UPND CADRES NABBED

A number of UPND cadres who were engaged in intra-party street fights in Kafue on Thursday have been arrested and will be appearing in court soon.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has confirmed the arrests of the UPND cadres in Parliament today.

On Thursday, UPND factions in Kafue were engaged in a street fight as they differed on their Mayor Buumba Malambo’s leadership style.

While some UPND members support Ms Malambo, others are accusing the civic leader of corruption.

This has divided the ruling party in Kafue leading to the street fights which left two UPND cadres injured on Thursday.

But Mr Mwiimbu has warned that Government will not be selective in the administration of justice, especially involving violence.

He was responding to Shiwangandu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo who wanted to know what Government is doing to curb the cadre violence.

Mr Mwiimbu says Government is resolved to curb violence regardless of political affiliation of suspects.

He also says Police will embark on road patrols which will involve vehicle searches to ascertain the innocence of drivers and passengers as regards carrying of weapons in vehicles.