VOTE PEACEFULLY, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES VOTERS IN DRC

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has urged all remaining eligible voters who will be casting their votes today in the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- to do so peacefully.

President HICHILEMA, who is Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has further called on all political actors and their supporters, security forces and other interested parties to act peacefully during the remaining hours of the polls and after.

He says that it is the hope of the region, the continent, and the International Community to witness a peaceful election in the DRC.

President HICHILEMA says he trusts that the ongoing procedures will peacefully take place and has called on all national stakeholders to the electoral process, and the people of the DRC to safeguard the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He notes that the electoral cycle of every country remains a cornerstone component that defines its good governance footprint.

President HICHILEMA says that the conduct of peaceful and credible elections forms an integral part of the region’s common aspiration for a stable and prosperous Regional Economic Community.

This is contained in a statement issued by President HICHILEMA in Lusaka today.