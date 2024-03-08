WAS CHRIS ZUMANI WORTH TO BE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S POLITICAL ADVISOR ?

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Chris Zumani usually makes my days,he reminds me of Hambe in Mpali, always unpredictable,acting on impulse!

Chris Zumani was the last political advisor to Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu when he was the President.During the peak of his career,Chris’s carefully crafted political advise constantly offered to President Lungu then,led Mr Lungu to a historical defeat of unprecedented vote difference of over a million votes and still believes he and his boss can come back to power again…….. that’s Chris for you!

My own analysis leads me to conclude that Chris’s political advise to Mr Lungu was based more on cheap propaganda other than facts as they were unfolding on the ground.Mr Lungu’s loss was unprecedented because it has never happened in the political history of this country for a sitting President to lose by over a million votes in an election where the total votes cast were a paltry 4 million,worse still,shared amongst over 10 presidential candidates.

As we were approaching the 2021 general elections,it became apparent that Mr Lungu was losing those elections if he continued in that political trajectory.Whilst almost everyone was reading the writings on the wall,Mr Lungu, with his full time political advisor couldn’t see what everyone was seeing.Even today,Mr Lungu still believes in the same people, the same faces that contributed to his humiliating defeat that he can win the next general elections.

One is left to wonder the quality of political advisors Mr Lungu prefers? What did Mr Lungu saw in Chris to warrant him settle at this young man who’s never held such a senior position either in government or private sector before?

I strongly feel these are the consequences of appointing your advisors who are younger in almost all the categories than yourself.Eventually it turns out the other way, the advisor becomes the advised.

We all have watched Nigerian Igwes and their advisors, always experienced far much older than themselves, with nothing to lose even when the Igwe fires them based on principal.

Its like Mr Lungu picked Zumani in order to neutralize him on those piercing articles he used to criticize him and masked that under the title of political advisor!

Chris was and still is, a young man driven by emotions other than reason.Chris’ experience was in the text book and not from the real world.Its like settling on Chilufya Tayali as your presidential political advisor would you blame Tayali for your loss?

From what Chris consistently writes and posts against the sitting President today, one can tell that the young man has an irresistible impulse to do or say anything without self censure and restraint.

My advice to Chris is that,at his tender age both in politics and years,let him not bring down those bridges because he may need to cross over them tomorrow.

The best this young man can do is to tone down,go underground and reflect.Currently his judgement is impaired.He’s living under the delusion that President Hakainde Hichilema is a one term president.

Let him flip the coin, how is he going to face reality after waking up on 16 August 2026 only to hear that President Hakainde Hichilema has scooped the presidency with another landslide victory?

Can this young man believe it? Unfortunately that’s how some people end up becoming sadists, thinking the whole world is wrong except themselves…. Chris move on young man,

I submit

Mupishi Jones

