We already have a solution on high mealie meal prices, says Millers Association

Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala says his

Association already has a solution to addressing the escalating prices

of Mealie Meal.

Chintala however, said the association is yet to conclude the negotiations with the government and see how possible what they are discussing, could be implemented in as far as making an impact to the consumers is concerned.

Last week, Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the government will engage millers over escalating mealie meal prices as citizens have been hit hard by the rise in the mealie meal prices.

Dr. Musokotwane said government will come to an understanding with millers for them to reduce the cost of mealie meal through stocks held by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

He said for millers using the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) maize, there is no justification whatsoever for their mealie meal to be as high as what we see sometimes.

Speaking to Daily Revelation in an interview on how the millers received the minister’s message, Chintala said the minister’s concern was genuine and that… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-already-have-a-solution-on-high-mealie-meal-prices-says-millers-association/