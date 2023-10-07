We already have a solution on high mealie meal prices, says Millers Association
Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala says his
Association already has a solution to addressing the escalating prices
of Mealie Meal.
Chintala however, said the association is yet to conclude the negotiations with the government and see how possible what they are discussing, could be implemented in as far as making an impact to the consumers is concerned.
Last week, Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the government will engage millers over escalating mealie meal prices as citizens have been hit hard by the rise in the mealie meal prices.
Dr. Musokotwane said government will come to an understanding with millers for them to reduce the cost of mealie meal through stocks held by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).
He said for millers using the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) maize, there is no justification whatsoever for their mealie meal to be as high as what we see sometimes.
Speaking to Daily Revelation in an interview on how the millers received the minister’s message, Chintala said the minister’s concern was genuine and that… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-already-have-a-solution-on-high-mealie-meal-prices-says-millers-association/
Solution is very simple, reduce the cost of fuel and fertilizers. That will only be possible if the fertilizer and fuel deals are stopped. Then you will have tackling the causes. Its some individuals selfishness which is leading to all this suffering the common people are going through. Selling cheaper mealie meal by ZNS is not the answer to high cost of mealie meal. Selling maize by FRA in the compounds is not the answer. You are tackling the effects by ZNS selling so called cheaper mealie meal and not the causes. So stop the fertilizer and fuel deals then the price of mealie meal will come done, and will assist the K/$ rate to come down and stabilize ! Stop the selfishness those things won’t take you anywhere, you will leave them on Earth after you die, but right now you are leading to deaths of lots of starving children,their mothers and old people! Feel pity please!
This solution will suddenly be succesful close to elections, and fail soon thereafter. Just as the return of street vendors (who make the majority of voters), and a world-class currency. Its the election theme.