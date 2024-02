WE ARE DEALING WITH AN EVIL REGIME- BINWELL MPUNDU

By Correspondent

INDEPENDENT Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has warned Zambians to be worried about the UPND Government, describing it as an evil regime.

Mpundu has also appealed to Zambians whose shops were demolished not to weep but to remain strong as time for change is coming.

He says the UPND is evil and has no care of the poor people who were struggling to make ends meet.