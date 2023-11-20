We are going to hold hands with you in developing this country, Sunday Chanda tells HH

We are going to hold hands with you in developing this country, Chanda tells HH

By Fanny Kalonda

WE are going to hold hands with you in working and developing this country and we dare to continue building against all odds, Kanchibiya PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda promises President Hakainde Hichilema.

Chanda said it is a misjudgment to politicise the Constituency Development Fund in the country.

“There is time for everything. It is time to work,” he added.

In a vote of thanks during the handover of the 156 CDF police vehicles to all constituencies on Friday at Lusaka Showgrounds, Chanda commended President Hichilema for aggressively pushing the decentralisation agenda.

“The people of Zambia today can talk about Kanchibiya because we have said yes to development. Because of the expanded scope of the Constituency Development Fund, we have said to ourselves that development is apolitical. We have said to ourselves that it is misjudgment to politicise the constituency development funds because Mr President what you have done in expanding and increasing the scope of the CDF is unprecedented. Mr President those of us with a gift of knowledge and wisdom understand that under the face of the earth there is time for everything. It is time to work,” he said.

“The 156 vehicles we are receiving today Mr President will go a long way in improving security in our constituencies. I represent a constituency Mr President with zero police presence. Through the Constituency Development Fund we are constructing a police facility which is nearing completion and this vehicle comes in to coincide with the handover of that particular facility.”

Chanda said people in Kanchibiya understand that Rome was not built in one day adding that they also understand President Hichilema’s vision and are going to run with it.

“There are those who have said Mr President that the people of Kanchibiya have dramatised CDF. We have not dramatised CDF. We have not played propaganda with CDF. We have stated as a matter of fact because it is our duty to communicate and to inform whenever we are using public resources prudently. Your Excellency Mr President we want to commend you for aggressively pushing the decentralisation agenda. The royal highnesses from Kanchibiya Constituency, and I speak for his royal highness senior chief Kopa, I speak for chief Kabinga, chief Luchembe, chief Mpempo, we are all agreed that the bottom up approach is the way to go and I know when I say this I speak on behalf of my fellow members of parliament who are present here and those who have not availed themselves at this particular function,” said Chanda.

“Our people Mr President can now be empowered to determine their own destinies through decentralisation and the increased scope of CDF. Those of us from Kanchibiya Mr President do understand that Rome was not built in a day but much as Rome was not built in a day we are going to hold hands with you in working and developing this country and we dare to continue building against all odds. We understand the vision even as captured in the national anthem, a land of work and joy in unity, all one strong and free.

Your Excellency we understand your vision and we’re going to run with it because it’s the vision for the Zambian people. And so between now and then, we shall not play politics. We are holding hands to bring development to our people. The development they so much require. In conclusion Your Excellency, I’ll be failing in my duty if I do not state that we are your co-labourers. That we are your co-workers. That we are your co-servants as elected representatives of the people of Zambia.”- The Mast