WE ARE READY TO FIGHT – FASHION SAKALA

Chipolopolo winger Fashion Sakala says the team is ready for tomorrow’s Group F match against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the Laurent Pokou Stadium this morning, Sakala said the squad was looking forward to the match on Sunday.

“It is a very important game, and the team is ready, we are ready to fight, we are highly motivated,” he said.

“I think we did our best in the first game; we played one of the best teams in the tournament, we are looking forward to play with Tanzania, it be a very tough game, I think we have prepared well, everyone has showed passion and hard work during our training, so we are ready for the game.”

The Al Fahya star said the preparation for the match had been good with the squad focused on delivering.

He also said that the state of the Laurent Pokou Stadium was good for Zambia’s style of play.

The Chipolopolo recorded a 1-1 draw against DR Congo on Match Day One while the Taifa Stars lost 3-0 to Morocco.

Zambia and Tanzania face off tomorrow at the Laurent Pokou Stadium at 19:00 hours CAT.

REDIT: FAZ