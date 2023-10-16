WE GIVE OUR TOTAL SUPPORT, SOLIDARITY TO MOISE KATUMBI, ENSEMBLE- Fred M’membe

WE GIVE OUR TOTAL SUPPORT, SOLIDARITY TO MOISE KATUMBI, ENSEMBLE

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections in December this year.

Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking re-election after being in power for four years.

This is yet another election that we cannot afford to be neutral. And the reason is simple, the DRC is not only the territory of our origin and where many of our relatives still live but it is also a strategic neighbour to Zambia hence our concern and interest in the future and leadership of that country.

It’s worth mentioning that despite the peaceful handover of power from Mr Joseph Kabila to Mr Tshisekedi, the DRC has seen very little or no progress at all in terms of political and economic growth and stability.

The hope of reconstruction and general improvement in the livelihoods of the people, which the citizens of the DRC had when Mr Tshisekedi took over office has not materialised.

As grand corruption, tribalism and misgovernance have become more prevalent and increasingly widespread under Mr Tshisekedi’s regime and this has completely shuttered the people’s desire for positive development and changes in the affairs of the country.

With such a record, an endorsement or support for Mr Tshisekedi can only come from another equally corrupt, divisive and inept regime.

Without a doubt, Mr Tshisekedi has presided over a highly corrupt and inefficient regime which has made the political and socio-economic situation for the people worse than before. Poverty and squalor, especially in the countryside, is also rampant and has reached alarming levels.

Clearly, this is a very corrupt regime that should not be allowed to continue mismanaging the wealth and mineral resources of the DRC. There is nothing Mr Tshisekedi will do in his second term that will bring positive results in the material conditions of the people.

We therefore, put our total support and solidarity with Mr Moise Chapwe Katumbi and Ensemble Pour La Republique (Together for the Republic) in the coming December elections.

We wish them victory in the December 20, 2023 polls!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]

May be an image of 1 person and newsroom