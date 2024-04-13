WE HAVE DETAINED SABOI, SILAVWE AND JOURNALISTS

April 13,2024-Today, at approximately 13:00 hours, Saboi Imboela, accompanied by Jackson Silavwe of the Golden Party, along with two journalists from Millennium television, namely Rodgers Meilimba of house number 15, Libala Stage 3, Lusaka, and Innocent Phiri from KB television of Lusaka Makeni Villa house number 51/1, found themselves inside Matanda Ground using a motor vehicle,the venue for the intended UKA rally which was not lawfully sanctioned.

They were observed filming and conducting interviews amongst themselves within the ground.Prompt action was taken by police officers who swiftly apprehended them. The individuals were then escorted to Kafue Police Station for further interrogation and cautionary measures.They were all later released.

We would like to remind the public of the importance of respecting lawful directives and regulations, particularly concerning public gatherings and events. The cooperation of all citizens is essential in maintaining peace and order in our country.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.