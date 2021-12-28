President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that the UPND government has started paying off the retirees who spent many years waiting for their pension.

In a facebook post the President said the 2022 budget, has allocated K2.1 billion to dismantle the outstanding arrears.

“Our preoccupation is not the 2026 election, but serving the people of Zambia,” President Hichilema said.

Earlier this month Information and Media Development Minister Chushi Kasanda said that funds that will be saved from the removal of subsidies on fuel and electricity would go towards paying retirees and other needy areas.

Ms. Kasanda said that subsidizing on fuel alone, costs the government about US$67 Million per month which can be channeled to other needy areas. She said that it is not fair that Government should continue to subsidize fuel when other people who have worked for the country continue to live in abject poverty.

After the UPND won the General Elections this year Senior Citizens in Mkushi district implored President Hakainde Hichilema to expedite the disbursement of retirees’ benefits across the country.

One Senior citizen, Weston Beso stated that government should ensure the plight of retirees is improved by paying their retirement benefits on time.

He said that he felt compelled to appeal to government on behalf of several retirees who still have not been paid their retirement benefits including leave days from as far back as 2008.

Mr Beso explained that failure to pay the retirees on time negatively affects their economic well-being.

He writes:

We have started paying off our retirees who spent many years waiting for their pension.

In our 2022 budget, we have allocated K2.1 billion to dismantle these outstanding arrears. Our preoccupation is not the 2026 election, but serving the people of Zambia.

Bally