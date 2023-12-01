WE HAVE TO BE FEARLESS…if we are to win this war, must carry young people along – DPP Gilbert Phiri

WE HAVE TO BE FEARLESS

…if we are to win this war, must carry young people along – DPP

By Fanny Kalonda(The Mast)

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has noted the need to incorporate youths in the fight against corruption in the country.

And Phiri says his two jobs in the public service, first as Anti-Corruption Commission director general and later as DPP do not feel like jobs, but “a passion; it’s not about a salary, it’s a calling”.

Speaking when he received an Award for Most Influential Local Anti-Corruption Actor from Transparency International recently, Phiri said there is need to be fearless to win the corruption fight.

“I thank God for the opportunity to serve. We have to be fearless if we are to win this war. We must carry the young people along with us and have a very long term goal to transform our society. I see hope. I know that we can do it,” said Phiri. “And you know for a long time I was in the private sector. When I came into public service, I discovered something that has already been…in me. My two jobs, Anti-Corruption Commission – now at the National Prosecution Authority – don’t, in fact in real terms feel like jobs. It’s a passion. It’s not about a salary, it’s a calling and I thank God that this has been recognised.”

Transparency International also awarded former Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgård as the Most Influential International Anti-Corruption Actor Posthumously.

Others are, Zambia Police Service traffic section for ‘The most improved public institution in the 2022 Zambia bribe payers index’, Road Transport and Safety Agency as second institution; and Zambia Police commissioner for Southern Province Auxensio Daka as third in the same category.

Daka said the small steps being recognised will push police to do better.

“I want to thank TI-Z for recognising the small steps that are happening in the Zambia Police and I want to emphasise [that] they are small steps,” said Daka. “And the recognition that we have been given encourages the Zambia Police to do better. The challenges are huge but small steps can be recognised and appreciated.”

Transparency International Zambia chapter president Priscilla Chansa said the organisation is implementing a new project aimed at documenting cases of corruption prosecuted in the courts of law.

“In re-emphasising the role of the judiciary in the fight against corruption, TI-Z is implementing a new project aimed at documenting cases of corruption prosecuted in the courts. The regional data base is aimed at stopping impunity for corruption to enhance accountability,” said Chansa. “In advocating for greater enforcement of the public procurement, beneficial ownership registration and to enhance social media utilisation of sensitising citizens about progressive intervention measures in the fight against corruption, TI-Z has increased the use of social media platforms and developed an innovative online platform which will interface company registration information with public procurement information.”

Meanwhile, chief Mukuni said there is need for more involvement of traditional leaders in programmes aimed at fighting corruption.

“Through this invitation, you have demonstrated that you recognise and value the important role of traditional leaders in building the culture of ethics and integrity in the society. I call upon all of you to emulate the good example set by the organisers of this conference. I implore you to go back to your various institutions and take time to reflect on how you can strengthen your collaboration with traditional leaders from across the country in the area of governance and anti-corruption,” said Mukuni in a speech read on his behalf by Mukuni Village Development Trust chairman Mupotola Siloka.-The Mast