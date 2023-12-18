WE SHALL FIGHT HH – MUNDUBILE

….Says Miles Sampa is being used to destroy a political party which has made him to be where he is today

Monday, 18 December 2023

AS PF we shall not waste our time to entertain Miles Sampa, our main target is President Hakainde Hichilema who is using him to destroy the party, member of the central committee Brian Mundubile has said.

Mr Mundubile, who is Leader of the Opposition in Parliament said the former ruling party leadership will fight Mr Hichilema using all means to ensure that the party is not destroyed.

Asked if the leadership is willing to reconcile with Mr Sampa to end the wrangles, Mr Mundubile said the leadership has nothing to do with Mr Sampa as he is not the main target in the fight.

In an interview, Mr Mundubile indicated that the leadership will only fight Mr Hichilema who is trying to destroy the party.

He said Mr Sampa is a pawn being used by Mr Hichilema, therefore, the PF leadership will only concentrate on fighting the Head of State until the matter is settled.

“We cannot waste our time to fight Miles Sampa because he is just being used to destroy his political party which has made him to be where he is today.

Our main target is Mr Hichilema, we shall not sleep but we shall fight until the end so that the party remains relevant.

“Mr Hichilema is the one behind the happenings in the PF we all know about this issue, so we shall not relent until the game is over,” Mr Mundubile said.

Mr Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso MP said it is unfortunate that Mr Sampa can stoop so low as to engage in ill activities because of money.

(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)