WE SHALL FIGHT HH – MUNDUBILE
….Says Miles Sampa is being used to destroy a political party which has made him to be where he is today
Monday, 18 December 2023
AS PF we shall not waste our time to entertain Miles Sampa, our main target is President Hakainde Hichilema who is using him to destroy the party, member of the central committee Brian Mundubile has said.
Mr Mundubile, who is Leader of the Opposition in Parliament said the former ruling party leadership will fight Mr Hichilema using all means to ensure that the party is not destroyed.
Asked if the leadership is willing to reconcile with Mr Sampa to end the wrangles, Mr Mundubile said the leadership has nothing to do with Mr Sampa as he is not the main target in the fight.
In an interview, Mr Mundubile indicated that the leadership will only fight Mr Hichilema who is trying to destroy the party.
He said Mr Sampa is a pawn being used by Mr Hichilema, therefore, the PF leadership will only concentrate on fighting the Head of State until the matter is settled.
“We cannot waste our time to fight Miles Sampa because he is just being used to destroy his political party which has made him to be where he is today.
Our main target is Mr Hichilema, we shall not sleep but we shall fight until the end so that the party remains relevant.
“Mr Hichilema is the one behind the happenings in the PF we all know about this issue, so we shall not relent until the game is over,” Mr Mundubile said.
Mr Mundubile, who is also Mporokoso MP said it is unfortunate that Mr Sampa can stoop so low as to engage in ill activities because of money.
(Credit: Daily Nation Zambia)
Has Mundubile and company tangible truth that it is president Hichilema that is supporting Sampa?
Who can doubt that this Miles Sampa project is sponsored. Sampa has no capacity to conduct these illegal activities. That is why President HH even recognized Chabinga in Kasama as Leader of opposition in order to consolidate the illegality.
When you are in denial, you lose objectivety see the truth and you cannot resolve your issues. The reality is PF is now being exposed not only for lack of leadership, but also integrity, truthfulness and also being unreasonable and unrealistic. When Sampa was busy fighting not to be expelled from PF by Lubinda because he was irregulary appointed they were busy sleeping as Lungu had wanted them to. They did not know that Sampa was already on the move. This in itself is an admission that Sampa has beaten them. So what they are doing is causing distraction and appealing for sympathy. Their levels of desperation will lead them to do anything as spoken by Brian. And that includes causing unrest by breaking the law.
Spineless worm. Lungu won’t give you nor Lubinda PF leadership on a silver platter for bootlicking. Lungu is clinging to PF leadership for his own protection. He is fully aware of his mischief
Even if by miracle HH had a hand in your fiasco, you would have no capacity to fight him. STUPID IDIOT.