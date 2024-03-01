“We told you! Don’t be too emotional,” Kampyongo reminds Minister of Agriculture.

…..If we are food secure, we don’t expect to have the prices of commodities reaching the roof….

Parliament News 29-02-2024

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, this afternoon advised the Minister of Agriculture to stop being emotional every time the opposition speaks on agriculture.

“Honorable Minister, don’t become emotional. What concerns you concerns us. When we ask about the amount of food stock we have in our reserves, it’s because we know that if we don’t preserve what we have, we are going to face challenges, and our people will be in trouble. And this is what is happening! So, you don’t have to be reactive. LISTEN when we are advising you. Yes, you are under pressure to give and help Congo, but first, look after your people.”

“The issue of food security is a concern to all of us here. We should stop politicizing it because when our people are starving, there is no Member of Parliament who will be safe, as this affects everyone. If we are food secure, we don’t expect to have the prices of commodities reaching the roof. When we are food secure, there is an abundance of food for everyone. People buying food in sachets is food insecurity.”

The Shiwang’andu lawmaker made these remarks during a debate on a motion urging the Government to adopt a report of the parliamentary delegation to the 54th Plenary Assembly session of the SADC Parliamentary.