WE WILL NOT TOLERATE HON BINWELL MPUNDU’S UTTERANCES AGAINST THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT ANY MORE -HINYAMA

29th April,2024-Ndola

United Party For National Development (UPND) Copperbelt Youth Chairman Mr Wallen Hinyama has warned Nkana Member of Parliament Hon Binwell Mpundu for his continued utterances against Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government.

Mr Wallen Hinyama has sounded the warning against Nkana law maker following the recent video recording in which the Nkana member of Parliament allegedly said UPND is a government of thieves…an allegation which he can not prove to the contrary.

The CopperbeltUPND Youth Chairman added that Hon Binwell Mpundu for some time now he has been attacking the government even when his constituency is the major beneficially of good policies of the New Dawn Government under the leadership of his Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Hinyama further said going forward youths will not take kind of Hon Mpundu’s unfounded and malicious statements against the UPND Government.

“He should should not abuse the good environment our government has created in terms of freedom of speech and all that..we are aware about his maneuvers and will not tolerate this any more.” He said .

UPND ZAMBIA