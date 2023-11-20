WE WON’T ALLOW EDGAR LUNGU TO DIALOGUE WITH HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, SAYS EMMANUAL MWAMBA

By Zambia Eagle

PF chief propagandist Emmanuel Mwamba says the opposition political party will not allow former President Edgar Lungu to dialogue with Republican President Hakainde Hichilema on any national matters.

There are reports that some clergymen were sent by Edgar Lungu as emissaries to President Hichilema last week on Friday to try and bring the two leaders together.

The reports indicate that some traditional leaders and clergymen are persuading Edgar Lungu to rescind his decision to rejoin active politics and assume the full statesman role in the country.

But in a statement released by the propagandist Emmanuel Mwamba yesterday, he said the PF won’t allow Edgar Lungu to meet with President Hichilema as that would compromise his position as an opposition leader.

Mwamba said he was not aware of the emissaries that went to meet President Hichilema to negotiate for talks with Edgar Lungu.

But unknown to Emmanuel Mwamba, emissaries actually went to see President Hichilema and there is evidence of that through video footage except President Hichilema won’t allow to have it released as talks are still ongoing.

There is nothing Emmanuel Mwamba knows as these are high-level top secret missions that Edgar Lungu cannot divulge to people like Mwamba. Just wait and see in next coming few weeks and how Emmanuel will be ashamed. Emmanuel is really overrating himself. Does he really think Edgar Lungu can entrust him with sensitive undertakings?. He should just keep quiet as he will look stupid again like it always happens with his usual lies. Mwamba’s hatred for President Hichilema makes him want burn the whole country while others are seeking for peaceful coexistence between the two leaders.-Zambia Eagle