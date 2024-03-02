WE WON’T ARREST ECL – MWEETWA
GOVERNMENT has no intention whatsoever to arrest or place under house arrest former President Edgar Lungu for advising the police to be civil in discharging their duties and avoiding brutalising citizens, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said.
Good call!
No need to waste time on time-wasters!
So, the executive decides who to arrest or not to arrest. Typical of third-world governments.
Of course, the Police cannot arrest Mr. Lungu for advising them to be civil and not brutalise citizens in their quest to maintain law and order. But what about his utterances that HH will not complete his term because people will rise up and force him out?
Mr. Mweetwa should be careful not to speak on behalf of the police otherwise we will begin to think that the politicians decide who should be arrested and when. This is what was obtaining during the PF regime and we lost confidence in the Police Force (PF)