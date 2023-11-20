Weeks After Welcoming Twins, Chioma Shows Off Dance Skills At Husband Davido’s Concert

Weeks after welcoming twins with her husband, Nigerian artiste Davido, Chioma Rowland, in a now-trending video, displayed her dance skills at the AWAY Festival in Atlanta hosted by her husband Davido.

The mom, donning a Louis Vuitton mini-dress paired with sneakers, danced to her husband’s hit record, ‘Unavailable.’

The couple, who lost their son, Ifeanyi, following an accident at their home in 2022, confirmed the birth of their twins in October 2023.

Credit: X | blaccmajek