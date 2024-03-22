“We’re devastated, Mongu not known for guns,” – cries brother to slain induna Akapelwa Silumbu

The death of the senior Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Induna Inenete Akapelwa Silumbu which happened at his residence in Limulunga District in Western Province, has left the family devastated calling for thorough investigations into the matter

Elder brother to the deceased Tawila Akapelwa Silumbu said it is saddening as the village is known for its quietness and the shooting dead of his elder brother is shocking to the family and the entire Chiefdom.

Recently, the police revealed that BRE Senior Induna Inenete Akapelwa Silumbu was shot dead by unknown people at his house in Limulunga district at his residence in Salambango village in Nalubutu chiefdom in Mongu while trying to lock up his vehicle on March 17, 2024.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Zambian Business Times – ZBT, elder brother to the deceased Tawila Akapelwa Silumbu revealed that Salambango village in Nalubutu chiefdom is known for its quietness and that the shooting dead of his elder brother makes it the very first shooting incident in the area.

Silumbu noted that police are still carrying out investigation and that no new information has been revealed to the family yet.

He has therefore called on the police to expedite their investigations and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“The area is not known for gun incidences, I don’t know what transpired because is a very quiet place. There has never been any cases of anyone getting shot at in the area, my brother was the only one and first one. We are very devastated as a family, we are not ourselves, and we have been hit below the belt. Investigations are still ongoing and no new information has been found as at now. Police should be fast in carrying out the investigations,”

He said as the police continues with their investigations, the mystery behind the shooting dead of senior Induna Inenete Akapelwa Silumbu in a place not known