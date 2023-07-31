WEST AFRICA THREATENS MILITARY ACTION AGAINST NIGER

The spokesperson for Niger’s coup leaders, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, accused ECOWAS of “planning an aggression against Niger,” and affirmed the new authorities’ determination to “defend the country.”

A pro-coup rally took place in the country’s capital, Niamey on Sunday, during which protesters denounced France, Niger’s former colonial power, and set the door of the French Embassy on fire.

President Bazoum was detained and subsequently removed from power last week. General Abdourahamane Tiani, who has led the Nigerien presidential guard since 2011, appeared on television on Friday, declaring himself the country’s new leader.

The coup was condemned by the UN Security Council and the African Union. The EU has cut off all financial support to Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, with the US threatening to do the same.

Moscow denounced the coup as an “anti-constitutional act.” The Russian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to refrain from using force.

In January 2017, ECOWAS sent troops to Gambia after its president at the time, Yahya Jammeh, refused to step down after losing an election. The intervention saw little resistance and forced Jammeh to leave the country.