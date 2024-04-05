WESTERN PROVINCE WILL BE BAROTSELAND ON MY SWEARING IN DAY – M’MEMBE

WESTERN WILL BE BAROTSELAND ON MY SWEARING IN DAY – M’MEMBE

Limulunga, Friday (April 5, 2024)

Socialist Party (SP) President Fred M’membe says a Statutory Instrument will be issued on the day he will be sworn in as President of Zambia to declare Western Province as Barotseland.

This came to light when Dr. M’membe paid a courtesy call on Ngambela Mukela Manyando, Prime Minister of Barotseland, at Limulunga Palace, the Headquarters of the Litunga, King of Barotseland.

Dr. M’membe said he had consulted widely over the Barotseland issue.

“If that continues to be your wish, it will be done the very day I will be sworn in. We shall remove Western Province and replace it with the original name, Barotseland,” he said.

Dr. M’membe said no one ought to stop the declaration of Western Province as Barotseland as it has no negative impact on the rest of the country.

Dr. M’membe said name change is not new as regions and countries do it as need be.

Meanwhile, Ngambela Mukela Manyando, Prime Minister of Barotseland, said the Barotseland Royal Establishment (BRE) governance system remains intact, discharging functions across Barotseland.

The Ngambela paid tribute to Dr. M’membe over the courtesy call on the Traditional Leadership.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Director Media, Brian Hapunda.